MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Weis Markets by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

WMK stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of -0.15.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

