MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $732,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,092,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.