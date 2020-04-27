MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $298,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

