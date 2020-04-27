MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $885,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 128,141 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,508,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

DVN stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.