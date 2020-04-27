MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $615,000 in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $153.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.