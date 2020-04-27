MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $556,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.