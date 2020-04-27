MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $465,000 in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get K12 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.