MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $460,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Trinseo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trinseo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $717.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trinseo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.