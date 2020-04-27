MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $260,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

