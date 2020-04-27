MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87,897 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,650,000.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

