MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $447,000 Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth $40,153,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 698,637 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 421,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 452,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 314,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FII stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

