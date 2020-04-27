MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $398,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,871 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

