MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $328.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.70 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

