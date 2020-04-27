MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $248,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,500 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.