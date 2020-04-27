MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

MCD opened at $184.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

