MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 98.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,818 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after purchasing an additional 435,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $244.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

