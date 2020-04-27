MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,737 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.