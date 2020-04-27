MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

