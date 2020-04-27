MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 3,916 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

