MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 34,851 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

