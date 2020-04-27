MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 291.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

