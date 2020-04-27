MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,049 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDP opened at $32.49 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

