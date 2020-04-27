MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 10,242 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

VSTO opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

