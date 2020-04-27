Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.