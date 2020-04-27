Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.68) target price (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday.

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 89.12 ($1.17) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.83.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Melrose Industries will post 1192.422152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham acquired 147,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

