MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.42. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $817.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

