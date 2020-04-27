Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $99.30 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

