Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MER. Liberum Capital downgraded Mears Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

MER stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.13) on Monday. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

