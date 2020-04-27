McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $51.12 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.