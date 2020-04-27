MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

