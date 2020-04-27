MCF Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 148.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on SLF shares. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.