MCF Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.30 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

