MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $258.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.