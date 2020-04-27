MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

