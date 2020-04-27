MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

