MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $725.15 on Monday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.