MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.