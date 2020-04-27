MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

