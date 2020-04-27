MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 125 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $244.61 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.