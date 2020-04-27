MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

