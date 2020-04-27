MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.85.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

