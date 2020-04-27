Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

NYSE:MA opened at $258.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

