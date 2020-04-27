Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.35-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.35-2.55 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAS opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

