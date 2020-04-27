Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

