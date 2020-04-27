Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MPX opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.03. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Marine Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

