Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

