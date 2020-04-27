Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$26.47 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$17.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.67%.

MFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.