Mallinckrodt PLC Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $5.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.69.

MNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

MNK stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $291.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

