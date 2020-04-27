MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,621.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

