Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 781 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

